Taapsee Pannu steps out for dinner with boyfriend Mathias, he shares a video: 'With the Pannus'

Actor Taapsee Pannu went out for dinner with boyfriend Mathias Boe and sister Shagun. Mathias shared a brief clip on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote "with the Pannus". As the camera panned, Taapsee was seen settling in, while Shagun (whose face was mostly hidden) was seen adjusting her bag, as music played in the background.

Mathias Boe posted a short clip of their night-out.





Mathias is not seen much on Taapsee's social media platforms but he does share posts with her occasionally. Sharing one from their Maldives holiday last year, he had written: "Holiday got me like.... thank u for having us @tajmaldives ur place is next level s."

Sharing a picture with Taapsee on her birthday's last year, he had written: "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee."





Taapsee, meanwhile, has been every busy shooting for her upcoming films. The last quarter of 2020 saw her shooting for Rashmi Rocket. On completion of the film's shoot in Bhuj, she had written: "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!

I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long."





She then began shooting for her next film, Looop Lapeta. Sharing the first look, she wrote: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome."

