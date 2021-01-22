Taapsee Pannu unveils Rashmi Rocket's new still with Priyanshu Painyuli, No Time To Die's release delayed again
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.
James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid pandemic, new debut date is October 8
The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in New Delhi to be named after the late actor, announcement made on his 35th birthday
A street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.
Dharmendra writes emotional note for Mohammed Siraj: 'You played the match despite the pain of your father's death'
Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.
Salman Khan reacts to Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first look: 'Looking amazing together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'
Salman Khan was full of praise for the latest Bollywood onscreen duo - Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat - in the new stills of upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. See here.
Ahead of wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal leaves for Alibaug
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
