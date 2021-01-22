IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu unveils Rashmi Rocket's new still with Priyanshu Painyuli, No Time To Die's release delayed again
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu unveils Rashmi Rocket's new still with Priyanshu Painyuli, No Time To Die's release delayed again

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Rashmi Rocket have shared a new still featuring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Pianyuli. The release of Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die has been postponed yet again.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.

Read more here


James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid pandemic, new debut date is October 8

The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.

Read more here


Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in New Delhi to be named after the late actor, announcement made on his 35th birthday

A street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.

Read more here


Dharmendra writes emotional note for Mohammed Siraj: 'You played the match despite the pain of your father's death'

Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.

Read more here


Salman Khan reacts to Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first look: 'Looking amazing together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'

Salman Khan was full of praise for the latest Bollywood onscreen duo - Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat - in the new stills of upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. See here.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more




SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashmi rocket no time to die taapsee pannu daniel craig

Related Stories

Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
music

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik found a very subtle way to reveal the name of their daughter. The baby was born last year and the couple have been keeping her face hidden on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
bollywood

Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Actor Kajol says she firmly believes that as long as you don’t adhere to and give in to people’s perception about you, things work out.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
bollywood

Ahead of wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal leaves for Alibaug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
As preparations for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding gain steam, the bride was spotted leaving her house in Mumbai for the wedding venue in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new still, No Time To Die's release delayed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Rashmi Rocket have shared a new still featuring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Pianyuli. The release of Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die has been postponed yet again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Aryaana G has collaborated with American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.
Singer Aryaana G has collaborated with American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.
bollywood

Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Mumbai-born-LA based singer Aryaana G says there are some changes she would like to see in the Indian music scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
bollywood

Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Actor Kajol says she firmly believes that as long as you don’t adhere to and give in to people’s perception about you, things work out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suswagatam Khushamadeed stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles.
Suswagatam Khushamadeed stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles.
bollywood

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Salman Khan was full of praise for the latest Bollywood onscreen duo - Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat - in the new stills of upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for how he played the match despite his father's recent death.
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for how he played the match despite his father's recent death.
bollywood

Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:01 AM IST
A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared some hilarious pictures of herself and her family with a Bernie Sanders twist. She tagged Nick Jonas, her mother, her brother and the team of The White Tiger in her posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan has shared a new social media post.
Suhana Khan has shared a new social media post.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared precious memories with him.
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared precious memories with him.
bollywood

Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has indicated that her vacation is about to end.
Mira Rajput has indicated that her vacation is about to end.
bollywood

Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP