Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

Actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has wrapped up its shoot. The Thappad actor shared a long post post completion.

She wrote: "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!"

Expressing her appreciation for the director of the film, Akarsh Khurana, her producers and her director of photography Neha Parti Matiyani, she continued: "I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long.





Baaki release ke time kahaaniya bataane mein mazaa ayega. For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound ! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket."

For the last two months Taapsee has been sharing pictures and videos from the film's shoot.

“Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things “



ख़ुदी को कर बुलंद इतना कि हर तक़दीर से पहले

ख़ुदा बंदे से ख़ुद पूछे बता तेरी रज़ा क्या है

Here it is

caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya 😐#RashmiRockethttps://t.co/7MJTsjyAwQ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 18, 2020

Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

While Taapsee has always been fit, her transformation into a muscular athlete took all by surprise. Explaining her method in a video, she mentioned how she had made it clear to her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON