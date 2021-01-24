IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is in Bhuj for the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, shared a gorgeous picture from the open expanse of Rann of Kutch. See here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a stunning picture from the Rann of Kutch. The actor alongwith the team of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket is currently in Bhuj, Gujarat for the shoot of the last leg of their film.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote in Hindi: "Khaara khaara des re, meettha meettha laage re (this land may be full of salt, but still feels sweet)." Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is known for its salt pans, where no vegetation or life is possible.


For the last couple of months, Taapsee and the team of Rashmi Rocket have been shooting for the film. Taapsee has transformed herself into an athlete for this film.

In December, she had shared a video, chronicling her transformation. Sharing it, she had written: "Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things. “Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pahle khuda bande se khud poojhe bata teri raza kya hai (Rise and make yourself so strong that before every decree of fate even God is forced to seek your consent). Here it is caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya #RashmiRocket. (Nothing is left to write in caption, have said everything in the video).”


She recently introduced another character from the film, played by Priyanshu Painyuli. Sharing it, she had written: "What saved this picture and the relationship A good joke. Thank god for ‘Gagan Thakur’ else @priyanshupainyuli would’ve clearly missed the bus. #RashmiRocket" It shows Priyanshu dressed in a formal suit, while Taapsee is in a printed red sari.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara Bhasker on a 'boring day', she reacts

Taapsee is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood - apart from Rashmi Rocket, she has a biopic named Shaabash Mithu (where she plays cricketer Mithali Raj), Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta in her kitty.


Taapsee's last release was Thappad, for which she won a lot of applause. She was also a part of the film, Mission Mangal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new still, No Time To Die's release delayed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Rashmi Rocket have shared a new still featuring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Pianyuli. The release of Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die has been postponed yet again.
READ FULL STORY
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:01 AM IST
A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is in Bhuj for the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, shared a gorgeous picture from the open expanse of Rann of Kutch. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty was seen at a dinner party with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal. See their picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving separately at a restaurant for a lunch date on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is particularly bored this Sunday and resorted to 'teasing' Swara Bhasker with another mean tweet. The latter responded by saying she is always ready to 'alleviate' her boredom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Antim, was spotted dressed as a Sikh man in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:07 PM IST
As per a report, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was stalled in Patiala, Punjab after a group of farmers reached the shooting location and demanded that the actor come out in support of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Malaika Arora was spotted visiting the sets of Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From Sutapa Sikdar sharing a post about how late husband Irrfan Khan always forgot birthdays to Sara Ali Khan enjoying a vacation with her mom and brother in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut reveals she designed her own attire for the event where she received her first National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
bollywood

Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The actor and his longtime girlfriend are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. Guests, relatives and friends were spotted at the venue, preparing for Varun's big day. See their pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Sutapa Sikdar remembered her husband, late Irrfan Khan, on her birthday. She mentioned how he could never remember birthdays. She also posted a picture from the time when he had forgotten her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
bollywood

Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:14 PM IST
A host of two-hero films are in the offing such as Pathan, Thank God, Jug Jug Jeeyo, and more. What’s with this renewed interest after a lull? We talk to actors and makers to ask their take.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared more glamorous pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. In the latests photos, she is seen soaking up the sun in a blue bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Phantom Films is now a joint venture between Madhu Mantena's company and Reliance Entertainment. It was embroiled in controversy during India's MeToo movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP