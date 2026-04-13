Tabu consoles Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter; Sachin Tendulkar pays last respects as singer wrapped in tricolour
Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar and many others paid their last respects.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Actor Tabu, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali were among those who paid tribute to the icon and consoled Asha’s grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. (Follow more live updates on Asha Bhosle here)
Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar pay last respects to Asha Bhosle
Pictures and videos from Asha’s residence show Tabu consoling a grieving Zanai. The actor was seen hugging her and calming her down after paying their last respects to Asha. Sachin and Anjali were also spotted interacting with Zanai and the rest of the family after paying their tributes to the singer. Music composer AR Rahman and actor Asha Parekh were also among the friends and colleagues who visited Asha’s home on Monday.
Asha Bhosle wrapped in tricolour
On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.{{/usCountry}}
On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.{{/usCountry}}
Asha Bhosle’s death{{/usCountry}}
Asha Bhosle’s death{{/usCountry}}
Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn her death and share cherished memories.
Asha, who has sung legendary numbers through the years, recorded her final song with the British group Gorillaz. She was featured on The Shadowy Light, a track now seen as a poignant final chapter. The song also features Gruff Rhys, flautist Ajay Prasanna and sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.
The legendary artist said that the song The Shadowy Light held "deep meaning" for her. “Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth,” she wrote in a post on Instagram in March, her last post on the platform.
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