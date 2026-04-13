Tabu consoles Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter; Sachin Tendulkar pays last respects as singer wrapped in tricolour

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Actor Tabu, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali were among those who paid tribute to the icon and consoled Asha’s grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. (Follow more live updates on Asha Bhosle here)

Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Tabu and Sachin Tendulkar with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)

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Pictures and videos from Asha’s residence show Tabu consoling a grieving Zanai. The actor was seen hugging her and calming her down after paying their last respects to Asha. Sachin and Anjali were also spotted interacting with Zanai and the rest of the family after paying their tributes to the singer. Music composer AR Rahman and actor Asha Parekh were also among the friends and colleagues who visited Asha’s home on Monday.

Asha Bhosle wrapped in tricolour

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle’s death {{/usCountry}}

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Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn her death and share cherished memories.

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Asha, who has sung legendary numbers through the years, recorded her final song with the British group Gorillaz. She was featured on The Shadowy Light, a track now seen as a poignant final chapter. The song also features Gruff Rhys, flautist Ajay Prasanna and sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The legendary artist said that the song The Shadowy Light held "deep meaning" for her. “Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth,” she wrote in a post on Instagram in March, her last post on the platform.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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