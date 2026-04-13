After Asha Bhosle’s death, son urges fans to avoid crowding funeral at Shivaji Park

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, after battling prolonged health complications. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, with her son Anand Bhosle urging fans and well-wishers to avoid gathering at the funeral venue. Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92.

Asha Bhosle’s son requests privacy On Saturday, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier following cardiac and respiratory issues. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise.

Later, Asha Bhosle’s son briefly addressed the media, sharing that people would be allowed to pay their last respects to the late singer between 10:30 am and 2 pm at her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai. He was accompanied by politician Ashish Shelar during the interaction with the media.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said in Hindi.

He went on to inform the reporters that the last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park.