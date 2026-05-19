Tabu gifted gold to Saroj Khan and her assistant, cash to 30 dancers after Rang De: ‘She was so happy’

Late choreographer Saroj Khan choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic dance numbers, one of which was Rang De from Thakshak. Tabu’s performance in the song impressed audiences and continues to be remembered even today. In a recent chat with Bollywood Thikana, dancer Rubina Khan, who closely worked with Saroj Khan, recalled how Tabu gifted the choreographer gold bangles after completing the song.

Tabu gifted gold bangles to Saroj Khan

Tabu gifted gold to Saroj Khan after Rang De song shoot.

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Rubina revealed that Tabu and Madhuri Dixit were among the few actors who worked as hard as the background dancers and choreographers to perfect their dance performances. Recalling Tabu’s dedication during the rehearsals for Rang De, Rubina shared, “She worked very hard to master the moves. During the rehearsals, she barely sat down. Since her body is slightly stiff, she doesn’t have the flexibility required to master such moves easily. Hence, she practised a lot and showcased her skills in the end. We completed the song in 4-5 days.”

She further recalled how happy Tabu was after pulling off the choreography successfully. Rubina said, “She was so happy, she gifted gold bangles to Saroj Khan. She also gifted a gold chain to her male assistant and a gold bracelet to her female assistant. That was the first time I saw an artist do something like that. She was so happy that she pulled off the dance number. There were about 25-30 women and almost the same number of men. She gave each of us ₹1000. It was such a kind gesture from her.”

About the song Rang De

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{{^usCountry}} Sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and composed by A. R. Rahman, Rang De stood out for its fusion of folk-inspired beats and contemporary music. The song remains memorable for Tabu’s uninhibited performance in a red sari amid fire-lit visuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and composed by A. R. Rahman, Rang De stood out for its fusion of folk-inspired beats and contemporary music. The song remains memorable for Tabu’s uninhibited performance in a red sari amid fire-lit visuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thakshak, directed by Govind Nihalani, also featured Ajay Devgn, Rahul Bose, Nethra Raghuraman, Govind Namdev and Amrish Puri in key roles. While the film failed at the box office, Rang De went on to become a chartbuster and is still considered one of Tabu’s most memorable dance performances. About Tabu’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thakshak, directed by Govind Nihalani, also featured Ajay Devgn, Rahul Bose, Nethra Raghuraman, Govind Namdev and Amrish Puri in key roles. While the film failed at the box office, Rang De went on to become a chartbuster and is still considered one of Tabu’s most memorable dance performances. About Tabu’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tabu was last seen in Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film collected over ₹200 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tabu was last seen in Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film collected over ₹200 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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She will next be seen in Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak. The third instalment in the franchise will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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