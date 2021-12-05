Tadap box office day 2 collection: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's film maintains pace, earns 8.17 crore

Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, made his film debut with Tadap. After registering a decent opening, the film maintained its pace on its second day.

The Milan Luthria-directed film had opened at ₹4.05 crore on Friday and went on to collect around the same range on Saturday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second day-figures on Twitter. He wrote, "#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹8.17 cr. #India biz.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "The film may not need the family audience but what happens after the weekend will decide the fate of the film. The Saturday hold ensures solid growth on Sunday and then its about the holds after.”

Sharing the first day response to the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Friday, “#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹4.05 cr. #India biz.”

The film is being hailed as an intense love story and is the remake of Telugu film RX 100. Suniel has been actively promoting the film and has personally thanked all those praising the film and wishing Ahan luck.

Suniel penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on the film's release and also shared a piece of advice for Ahan. He wrote, "Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for Tadap is here and will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don't take it to heart if they critique you, it's a learning. Don't get too punch drunk on praise. It's a perk."

Asking him to stay grounded, he added, “Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true and the people, the public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son. Best for your first. Cheers to you.”

