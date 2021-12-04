Tadap box office day 1 collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria film opens at 4 crore

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is out with his debut film, Tadap. Starring Tara Sutaria as the female lead, the film opened in theatres with a collection of ₹4.05 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening figures of the film on Twitter. He said, "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹4.05 cr. #India biz."

Ahan said he feels "very thankful" that filmmaker Milan Luthria, widely known for movies such as The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, was the director of his first film as he guided him throughout the whole process.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays the angry Ishana in the movie, also said that he was very scared when he was about to meet him for the first time. "I thought he is such a big director. He will be very controlling, very demanding and would have that sort of ego but he didn't have that at all. He was so open and friendly and even on the sets... throughout the whole process, he let Tara and I take control of our characters. Before certain scenes, he would give us brief .. just like see this is the scene, this is the mood of the scene. He would tell us to go and perform the way you want to perform, if I would want to make few changes I will but just go out there, give your best and do it the way you want to do," Ahan shared.

The film has been written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

(With ANI inputs)