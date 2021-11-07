Tahira Kashyap dances hand-in-hand with ‘coolest' father-in-law, fan calls it 'family goals'. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated this Diwali with their family in Chandigarh as usual. Tahira has now shared a video of how she danced with her father-in-law P Khurana.

Sharing a video of her dance with P Khurana on Instagram, Tahira wrote, "Going berserk with the coolest father-in-law! #diwalimadness #diwali #dhol." It shows Tahira in printed co-ords and a matching cape, dancing hand-in-hand with Ayushmann's father, who is in a kurta pyjama. The two can be seen performing bhangra to the dhol beats. Ayushmann and Tahira's kids Virajveer and Varushka are also seen dancing beside them.

Ayushmann's brother, actor Aparsakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti dropped heart emojis in reaction to the video. Several fans commented to the post, “Aww how cute!” Another wrote, “So sweet.” A fan called it “Family goals.”

Ayushmann and Tahira also followed the annual tradition of posing for a family picture with all of them dressed up according to a theme. This year, the Khuranas dressed up in Shantanu & Nikhil ensembles. Aparshakti's two-month-old daughter was the new entrant in the family picture. Sharing the group picture, Tahira had written, “Bahot saara pyaar sabko (a lot of love to everyone) #diwali #family.”

Sharing pictures of herself in a Manish Malhotra saree, posing alongside Ayushmann, Tahira wrote, “Happy Diwali everyone. My favourite festival! Hence bombarding with pictures and love #diwali #home #family @ayushmannk.”

She had also shared a picture of her son, fixing her hair. “Always looking out for each other. Happy Diwali to you and yours. #diwali #family,” she wrote.

Tahira recently released her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. She is a writer-filmmaker. She has directed two short films, Pinni and Toffee.