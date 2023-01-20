Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on turning 40: Didn’t really think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will be spending her 40th birthday (January 21) with her family and close friends out in the wilderness of Gir National Park in Gujarat, and says it was a much needed break before into her second feature project.

“I really didn’t think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be. My whole family along with my friends from college have come to Gir. Last year, we went to Ranthambore National Park and enjoyed the safari. The plan is the same this year too,” says Khurrana, who has two kids with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

It’s going to be a continued celebration for her. After her family getaway, she will be heading to Dubai for an all girls trip.

“We are coming back on the 23rd, and then on the 26th, I am going to Dubai with 15 of my girlfriends. Bada hi milestone birthday lag raha hai,” she laughs.

In fact, she admits that she is big on celebrating her birthday, but with people who matter.

“My parents were really big for my birthday and used to call all my friends and the whole class for the party. Suddenly after marriage all expectations came crashing down because kuch hota hi nahi tha. That’s when reality hits you that life can’t be one big birthday party every year. With time and years, you choose friends and with whom you want to celebrate,” shares Khurrana, adding, “it is not random partying, and it need not be extravagant. Like this is a small trip to Gir which we are taking and then going out with my girls… It is the big 40 so sab kuch kar rahi hun…My heart is full of gratitude that I’m surrounded with people who truly love me”.

When it comes to the year, it seems an important one with her first feature directorial, Sharmaji Ki Beti, slated to release, and then her deciding her second feature project as well. In the past, she has directed short films such as Toffee and Pinni.

Opening up about starting a new chapter in her journey as a director, she says, “My first feature film will be released this year. The second project is with Guneet Monga (producer)... Guneet was the first person I showed Toffee. At that time, I didn’t know Guneet at all… Later, I made Pinni with her, and got to know each other on a deeper level. We feel strongly about many issues. So, I took a script to her and she is on board. I am very excited to start the film soon. I am getting back into action with my next one as soon as I am back from the trip.”