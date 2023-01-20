Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on turning 40: Didn’t really think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on turning 40: Didn’t really think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be

bollywood
Published on Jan 20, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana talks about taking a break for her birthday celebrations, and her second directorial

After her birthday trip, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will get busy with her second feature film
After her birthday trip, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will get busy with her second feature film
BySugandha Rawal

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will be spending her 40th birthday (January 21) with her family and close friends out in the wilderness of Gir National Park in Gujarat, and says it was a much needed break before into her second feature project.

“I really didn’t think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be. My whole family along with my friends from college have come to Gir. Last year, we went to Ranthambore National Park and enjoyed the safari. The plan is the same this year too,” says Khurrana, who has two kids with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

It’s going to be a continued celebration for her. After her family getaway, she will be heading to Dubai for an all girls trip.

“We are coming back on the 23rd, and then on the 26th, I am going to Dubai with 15 of my girlfriends. Bada hi milestone birthday lag raha hai,” she laughs.

In fact, she admits that she is big on celebrating her birthday, but with people who matter.

“My parents were really big for my birthday and used to call all my friends and the whole class for the party. Suddenly after marriage all expectations came crashing down because kuch hota hi nahi tha. That’s when reality hits you that life can’t be one big birthday party every year. With time and years, you choose friends and with whom you want to celebrate,” shares Khurrana, adding, “it is not random partying, and it need not be extravagant. Like this is a small trip to Gir which we are taking and then going out with my girls… It is the big 40 so sab kuch kar rahi hun…My heart is full of gratitude that I’m surrounded with people who truly love me”.

When it comes to the year, it seems an important one with her first feature directorial, Sharmaji Ki Beti, slated to release, and then her deciding her second feature project as well. In the past, she has directed short films such as Toffee and Pinni.

Opening up about starting a new chapter in her journey as a director, she says, “My first feature film will be released this year. The second project is with Guneet Monga (producer)... Guneet was the first person I showed Toffee. At that time, I didn’t know Guneet at all… Later, I made Pinni with her, and got to know each other on a deeper level. We feel strongly about many issues. So, I took a script to her and she is on board. I am very excited to start the film soon. I am getting back into action with my next one as soon as I am back from the trip.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out