Taimur Ali Khan enjoys swing time with aunt Saba Ali Khan in throwback: ‘Time flies’

Saba Ali Khan has taken a trip down memory lane and gave glimpses of his nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram. Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh. Taimur is Saif's son with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Ali Khan shared throwback pictures featuring herself and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur sat on her lap as Saba posed sitting on a swing. In the first throwback photo, Taimur looked away from the camera as he was dressed in a blue T-shirt paired cream coloured shorts and white shoes. In the second photo, he adorably looked at the camera.

Sharing the post, Saba captioned it, "Missing moment with Tim jaan. Time flies." She also used the hashtags--throwback Thursday, those were the days, Tim Tim, Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo and bhabi jaan, in her post.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba also shared a picture collage of Amrita cuddling a baby Ibrahim. In one of the photos, Amrita is seen making a pout at Ibrahim who looked at her. In another photo, Ibrahim is seen raising his hand as Amrita planted a kiss on his cheek. Saba shared the picture with a 'love this' sticker.

Ibrahim is the brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. Recently, he was seen at the birthday bash of actor Salman Khan in his Panvel farmhouse. Earlier this month, he had attended AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai along with Sara and actor Janhvi Kapoor. He was seen dancing and singing to the songs.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor turns paparazzo as Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have breakfast in bed; Kangana Ranaut drops a comment

Taimur featured in Kareena's latest Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing a picture of Saif and Taimur spending time together, Kareena wrote, “My mornings…Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss.”

