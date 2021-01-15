IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole. Watch videos
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole. Watch videos

Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur was in for a surprise when a cow and its owner stopped in front of their Fortune Heights residence. The little one looked on in astonishment at the decked up animal and its owner, who played popular film songs on the ‘been’, a wind instrument.

In videos shared online, Taimur could be seen folding his hands in front of the cow. He was also fascinated as the man played Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai from Hum Saath Saath Hain on the ‘been’.

When the man played Ole Ole, a song that was picturised on Taimur’s father Saif, the toddler said, “Aur bajao (Play again).”

Taimur is all set to become a big brother as Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child next month. The couple announced the joyous news via a joint statement last year. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” it read.

Recently, in an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez’s podcast with Amanda Cerny, Saif talked about coming from an illustrious film family and said that he thinks Taimur ‘will be an actor for sure’.

Saif said that his mother, Sharmila Tagore, started her journey in films at the young age of 16. “My sister (Soha Ali Khan) is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife (Amrita Singh) as well... So all of us. My daughter (Sara Ali Khan), my elder son (Ibrahim Ali Khan) wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taimur ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Nora Fatehi says she wants to marry Taimur Ali Khan. This is how Kareena Kapoor reacted

UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to 2020 by ‘snuggling’ with Saif and Taimur. See the pictures she forced them to pose for

UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 03:35 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.