Internet reacts as Taimur asks for gulab jamun at airport, speaks in Hindi in throwback video with Kareena and Saif

Kareena Kapoor is currently on a family vacation in Europe with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh. Now, a throwback video from earlier this year has surfaced on Reddit, where Taimur i seen at the airport with his parents. He is seen demanding gulab jamun (an Indian sweet) from his father. Fans reacted to the sweet video, with some praising him for speaking in Hindi, unlike other celebrity kids. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor smiles as Saif Ali Khan goes fishing with Taimur and Jeh in Europe. See pics)

Taimur asking for gulab jamun

Kareena and Saif exit the Mumbai airport with Taimur in the throwback video.

In the video from January 2023, Kareena and Saif were seen with Taimur as they were walking towards their car from the exit gate at Mumbai airport. As Kareena held Taimur's hand and walked, Saif was beside them. Paparazzi followed them as they made their way out. Meanwhile, little Taimur pointed at a nearby shop and sayid, “Mujhe vo gulab jamun khana hai (I want to eat gulab jamun).”

Reactions to Taimur's airport video

The video was recently shared on Reddit, and attracted lots of reactions.

"Aww give some gulab jamun to this cutie," said one. A second fan said, "They seem so relatable to ordinary Indian household. The kid asking for whatever he can see around him and that stern stare from parents." A comment read, “He is so sweet. Yes please someone give him gulab jamun.”

Another fan was quite impressed that Taimur could speak well in Hindi, unlike other star kids, and said, "Genuinely curious, I was raised outside of India and only went their for a few months every year so curious. If I can speak Hindi and Punjabi fluently alongside English, why can't the actors and actresses born, raised, living and working in India can't speak decent Hindi. Actually even SOME of the ‘average’ Delhi and Mumbai can't speak Hindi. Why is that. I just want to know don't attack me."

Kareena's family holiday

Meanwhile, Kareena has been sharing several photos from the holiday with her family. A last picture from her Instagram Story saw the actor having a gala time with her kids on a field. She captioned the photo, "Somewhere under a rainbow." Another set of photos showed how the boys also tried their hands at fishing. A photo had Saif fixing bait to a fishing pole while someone was assisting Jeh.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which underperformed at the box office. She will be next seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Kareena is also a part of director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Adipurush. He has Devara and the sequel to Go Goa Gone in the pipeline.

