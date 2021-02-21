Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness as Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness as Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy

All from Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan have shared their happiness on the arrival of Taimur's baby brother.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor have congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on birth of their second son.

The Kapoors and the Khans are overjoyed on welcoming a new member to the family as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning. All from Kareena's relatives to Saif's family members shared their happiness on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of their get-togethers and wrote, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif #itsaboy." The picture shows Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima and Alia Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories.
Saba Ali Khan confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Saba had started the countdown to the arrival of the child on her Instagram Stories. She had shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme with the 3-2-1 countdown gif.

The meme was originally shared by Saif's other sister Soha Ali Khan on learning about Kareena's pregnancy. Sharing a picture of Saif, Soha gave him the title 'The Quadfather' on the lines of Marlon Brando-starrer The Godfather. She wrote along with it, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !"

Saif is already on paternity leave and had told Elle magazine an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

Saif was recently seen taking Taimur out and bringing new toys. Kareena had also been sharing pictures of the many gifts coming her way amid the countdown to her delivery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riddhima kapoor sahani kareena kapoor-saif ali khan saif ali khan children saif ali khan kids kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film

PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
bollywood

Karan Johar parties with Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra; Rubina Dilaik predicted to be Bigg Boss 14 winner

PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:26 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP