bollywood

Taimur peeks from behind, Inaaya is 'perfection in pink' in precious family photos shared by Saba Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share new pictures from her family album. Her latest posts feature Taimur, Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan poses with Taimur and Inaaya.

Saba Ali Khan is spreading cheer amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by sharing precious photos from her family album. Her latest Instagram posts feature her along with nephew Taimur Ali Khan, niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Taimur is the elder son of Saba’s brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Inaaya is the daughter of her sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

On Wednesday, Saba shared a picture, in which a framed photograph of her in a saree was in the foreground, with a photograph of Taimur behind her. “FRAMED... finally Me too! #🥰 Found a solo one I guess..after all. ME. But surrounded by family ... ALWAYS. Someone peeking from a frame behind mine.. barely visible...who do you think it might be ?? Answer will share in a story ....soon. #wednesdayvibes #good #morning,” she wrote.

Saba also posted an adorable photo of Inaaya, wearing a pink dress, and called her a ‘sweetie pie’. She also revealed in the caption of her Instagram post that she was behind the camera.

“Perfection...in PINK. #💞 Isn't she just a sweetie pie? #😘 Guess who if you don't already know. #😉 MahshaAllah. #wednesday #fun #love #her #forever #stay #in #the #pink #of #health #worldhealthday Photographer #me,” she wrote.

In another post, a framed photograph of Saba holding Inaaya in her arms was seen in the foreground. Behind it, was a picture of Saba posing with Sharmila.

“My Jaan..#💗 Once ... upon a time. How fast they grow up. MahshAllah. #tbt❤️ #thursday #moment #mood #unconditionallove #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #love #all #mybabies #😘,” the caption read.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Saba revealed that when she went to a studio to get the family photos printed, an employee of the shop remarked that there were hardly any pictures of her. “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures . Barely any of you!!’ #😉 Well... I Love family moments #😍,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

