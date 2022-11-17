Tamannaah Bhatia responds to wedding rumours, introduces her 'businessman husband'. See pic

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to a paparazzo's post on the rumours of her wedding. Taking to Instagram, the paparazzo had posted a video of Tamannaah in a green saree entering a room and closing the door. The caption read, "Marriage rumours of Tammanah Bhatia. Is she getting married to a businessman, who tried to woo her???" (Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia says she feels awkward at fancy dates)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip on Instagram Stories, Tamannaah added several face with monocle emojis and wrote, "Seriously???" Tamannaah then posted a video of herself. In the brief clip, she was dressed like a man sporting short hair and moustache.

Tamannaah wore a white T-shirt, green jacket, dark pants, and white sneakers. In the video, she was in the same spot as in the previous clip. She opened the door, gave different poses and then quickly closed the door. The actor wrote, "Introducing my businessman husband... (laughing emojis) @viralbhayani." Tamannaah added the hashtags ‘marriage rumours’ and ‘everyone scripting my life’.

Tamannaah wore a white T-shirt, green jacket, dark pants, and white sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, several reports had cliamed that Tamannaah will tie the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman. As per an India TV News report, the businessman has been 'making efforts to win her over for some time'. Earlier this year too reports emerged about Tamannaah's wedding. As quoted by News18, Tamannaah had then said, “I’m not in the mood to get married right now. My career is going great right now, and I want to focus on my career."

Fans recently saw Tamannaah in the comedy film Babli Bouncer, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It also starred Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bajaj in the lead roles. The film premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She was also seen in Plan A Plan B, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. Plan A Plan B was produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd), Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd). The film was released on Netflix on September 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON