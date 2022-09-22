Tamannaah Bhatia says she feels awkward at fancy dates: 'When you have to hold the knife and fork, it's too much stress'

She may be a star but Tamannaah Bhatia confesses she is a simpleton at heart. So much so that the idea of fancy dinner dates stress her out. Appearing recently on Swipe Ride season 2, hosted by Kusha Kapila, Tamannaah spoke about her dating preferences and even mentored someone in the art. During the conversation, the actor spoke about her aversion to fancy dinner dates. Also read: Plan A Plan B trailer: Riteish’s divorce lawyer and Tamannaah’s matchmaker clash

Swipe Ride sees Kusha drive around with a celebrity in every episode as they try and mentor a different person on how to go about on their date. The recent episode featured Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be soon seen as a matchmaker in her upcoming Netflix film Plan A Plan B. “I have a little bit of an experience (in matchmaking) now,” she joked on the show, adding, “I have actually had a brief encounter with what matchmaker lives are.”

During the episode, Kusha and Tamannaah were joined by Pranjal, who asked for their help with her date. As they discussed ideal settings for a date, Tamannaah said she likes simple dates in the monsoon. Talking about the rain outside, she said, “Today is actually the kind of day that I would imagine as my kind of a date.” The actor then revealed she has an aversion to fancy dinner dates.

Talking about the reason behind it, she said, “I can’t do fancy dates. I am very bad with that. I am very awkward with a fancy place. I am someone who has always eaten with my hands. So when you have to really hold a knife and a fork and you have to start doing all that (mimics cutting food with cutlery), I feel it’s too much stress.” Tamannaah added that if the other person doesn’t make her feel judged, she’d be down to eating with her hands on dates. The show has been created by Tinder India and the episode premiered on their YouTube channel on Thursday evening.

Tamannaah has two releases lined up this month. She will first be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. A week after that, she will see the release of Plan A Plan B, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, will be released on Netflix on September 30.

