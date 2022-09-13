Plan A Plan B trailer: Will Riteish Deshmukh’s divorce lawyer and Tamannaah Bhatia’s matchmaker attract or clash? Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for the first time onscreen in the romantic-comedy, Plan A Plan B. The trailer for the Netflix film released on Tuesday. In the upcoming film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Tamannaah plays a matchmaker, while Riteish will be seen as a lawyer, specialising in family law. The trailer opens with Riteish’s Kosty meeting Tamannaah’s Nirali with a unique business proposal. He wants to plan divorces, and asks her to join him. “Plan A you get people married. Plan B I handle their divorce case,” he says. Plan A Plan B will be released on Netflix on September 30. Read more: Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer

Riteish plays a cynical divorce lawyer in the film, for whom relationships are all about online dating, ‘right swipe’ and moving on. In a scene, Riteish Deshmukh is heard saying in court, “Marriage is a punishment, Your Honour.” In contrast, Tamannaah is single, even though she is a matchmaker, who is highly-coveted. In a scene, a client is heard calling her a ‘psychologist-cum-marriage-counselor’. Tamannaah tells another client in a scene, “Love, marriages and relationships last for a lifetime.” Tamannaah finds Riteish ‘haughty and arrogant’; he calls her a ‘pain in the neck’. The trailer teases if the two will attract each other or only clash.

Tamannaah said working as a matchmaker in the film has been a ‘memorable journey’ for her. She said, "This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, Plan A Plan B has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can’t wait for its launch on Netflix.”

Riteish promised a lot of ‘twists’ in Plan A Plan B, and said, “I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us.”

Shashanka Ghosh said Plan A Plan B is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted. Apart from Riteish and Tamannaah, it also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. It is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).

