Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why she broke her 'no-kissing rule' for Lust Stories 2: ‘Not like I am trying to be famous’

Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed why she decided to break her rule of “no-kissing” for her new film Lust Stories 2. She will be seen in the second part of the popular Netflix anthology Lust Stories. (Also read: Jee Karda review: Part-relatable, part-passable watch)

Tamannaah talks about Lust Stories 2.(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah will be seen alongside beau Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome in Lust Stories 2. It lands online on June 29.

Tamannaah's no-kissing rule

Talking about her role in Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah told Film Companion, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."

She added, “India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavor.”

Tamannaah's new films

Apart from Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah is also gearing up for the release of her new web show Jee Karda on Prime Video. Directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda features Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar, along with Tamannaah, in pivotal roles.

She also has Rajinikanth's Jailer in the pipeline. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil film will release in August and is produced by Sun Pictures. Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

