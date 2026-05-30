Tanishaa Mukerji makes candid revelation about her home in Mumbai: ‘Kajol signs the cheque books’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened the doors to her home in Mumbai and shared the story behind the charming space. The actor revealed that her sister Kajol played a significant role in financing the vintage-inspired abode.

Tanishaa makes a confession

Tanishaa Muekrji is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja.

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Recently, Tanishaa gave a tour of her house in Mumbai in the latest video on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. Farah went to Tanishaa’s house with her cook Dilip. During the conversation in the episode, Tanishaa credited her sister Kajol with funding her vintage Mumbai home.

Tanishaa’s home blended old-world Kolkata charm with Turkish-inspired design elements. The space featured dramatic staircases, gothic-style artworks, and an abundance of candles, all of which added to its vintage, character-rich appeal.

Impressed by the vibe of the home, Farah said, “I am loving this vibe. You cannot find a house like this in Mumbai. I feel like I have arrived in Kolkata.”

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{{^usCountry}} During the chat, Tanishaa revealed that most of the furniture in the house came from her old family home. When Farah asked if it was her mother’s house, Tanishaa confirmed, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person. I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Mumbai changed, according to me. The Sea Link came up too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the chat, Tanishaa revealed that most of the furniture in the house came from her old family home. When Farah asked if it was her mother’s house, Tanishaa confirmed, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person. I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Mumbai changed, according to me. The Sea Link came up too.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That got Farah curious about Kajol’s contribution to the house, who asked jokingly, “What’s Kajol’s contribution in all this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That got Farah curious about Kajol’s contribution to the house, who asked jokingly, “What’s Kajol’s contribution in all this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tanishaa quipped, “She paid for it!” Following this, Farah laughed and replied, “Okay, well done. That’s the only kind of contribution we want.” To this, Tanishaa added with a smile, “She signs the cheque books.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanishaa quipped, “She paid for it!” Following this, Farah laughed and replied, “Okay, well done. That’s the only kind of contribution we want.” To this, Tanishaa added with a smile, “She signs the cheque books.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Tanishaa's career

Tanishaa, daughter of Tanuja, made her grand Bollywood debut with Sssshhh in 2003 opposite Karan Nath and Dino Morea. The film, however, failed at the box office. She went on to star in Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became a hot topic. She went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was also seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur. Tanishaa was last seen in the 2024 film Luv You Shankar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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