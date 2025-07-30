Tanishk Bagchi says he was in depression during the making of Saiyaara title track: 'This song is born out of pain'

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has revealed the deeply personal story behind the creation of Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the hauntingly beautiful title track that has struck a chord with listeners across the country. In a candid reflection, Tanishk shared that the song was born not just from artistic intent, but from real, raw pain—his own and that of his collaborators. Tanishk Bagchi believes that Saiyaara title track's raw honesty has led to its success, topping global charts and resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

Tanishk recalls how he was under medication while composing Saiyaara

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk said, “I was in depression while making Saiyaara. I was on medication every day, struggling to sleep. There was success, but still an emptiness I couldn’t explain. I had a home, a career, everything — but the sadness stayed. Arslan (Nizami) was going through family issues, Faheem (Abdullah) had exams, and Mohit (Suri) Sir would open up to me too. We were all carrying something heavy, and we shared it with each other. Every artist involved in Saiyaara put their pain into it. I think that’s why it resonates so deeply."

That shared vulnerability, he believes, became the soul of the song.

Bagchi also reflected on what made Saiyaara connect so powerfully with audiences. “We never set out to make a hit. We just wanted it to be real—simple, honest. No drama, no fakery. When it was done, I listened to it on loop. For the first time ever, my own song started healing me. That’s when I knew—it would heal others too”

About Saiyaara title track's success

Saiyaara, Tanishk Bagchi's soul-stirring title track, has taken the global music scene by storm. The emotionally charged ballad, praised for its raw vulnerability and healing quality, has now topped multiple international charts, marking a milestone for Indian music.

Saiyaara's haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics have resonated across cultures, propelling it to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Spotify’s Top Global Songs list. With Faheem Abdullah’s evocative vocals and an unfiltered emotional core, the song has become more than a hit, resonating with the audience.