Tanuja whistles 'like a teenager' at award show on Kajol’s request, Anupam Kher calls her 'OG coolest heroine'. Watch

At 81, veteran actor Tanuja continues to charm audiences with her infectious energy—and this time, she quite literally stole the show! At the Maharashtra State Film Awards, Tanuja had the crowd roaring with cheers after she let out a playful whistle at daughter Kajol’s request, showcasing her vibrant spirit. Tanuja captivated the audience at the Maharashtra State Film Awards, reflecting her enduring charm. The event also honoured her daughter Kajol, who received the Late Raj Kapoor Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskaar.

Tanuja whistles steal the show

Sharing a delightful video from the event, Anupam Kher praised the legendary actor, calling her the "OG coolest heroine of Indian cinema." The clip captures a joyous moment between Tanuja, Kajol, and Anupam.

In the caption, Anupam wrote, “That is how sometimes LEGENDS are actually supposed to be! Tanuja ji (Kajol’s Mom) is not only a very fine actress, a great mother, and a wonderful human being but also the OG coolest heroine of #IndianCinema! She whistled with me at the #MaharashtraStateFilmAwards like a teenager. A big salute to her spirit towards life! You really ROCK Ma’am! Jai Ho!”

Tanuja, a veteran actor, is known for her expressive performances and natural screen presence. Beginning her film career as a child artist, she rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s with memorable roles in films like Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, and Jewel Thief. She has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Kajol felicitated with Raj Kapoor award

The event held deeper significance for the mother-daughter duo, as Kajol was honoured with the prestigious Late Raj Kapoor Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskaar for her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Reflecting on the moment, Kajol shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote, “Walking the same stage my mother once did, and on my birthday, no less... feels like the universe reminding me where I come from… and who I carry with me always.”