Tara Sutaria calls her Bollywood journey as an outsider ‘lonely’: You don't have anybody to discuss things

Actor Tara Sutaria entered Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Now, in a new interview, Tara shared that she is proud of herself that she could navigate the 'difficult' business, going on to call it a lonely task. Also read: Are Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya on a romantic holiday in Italy? Pics go viral, fans say ‘Veer Sara aur ab Veer Tara’ Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Tara looks back

In an interview with The Times of India, Tara looked back at her journey of being in the film industry.

Tara said, “When I began my career in films, I didn’t know a lot of people in the industry, and I was new to a lot of this whole world of filmmaking. So, it took many years to get used to a lot of things, and to understand how the industry functions and works... It has also been a very difficult and a very lonely task to manoeuvre and navigate so many things because when you're not from the inside, you don't have anybody to really discuss things with, seek advice from”.

She feels a lot of people who come from filmy backgrounds have a lot of inside information about films. Over time, she figured out her own space. In the interview, Tara shares that things can be tricky when one is a “relatively reserved and introverted” person.

“There have been so many instances in my career where I wish I could have had guidance, I wish I could have had people from the inside of the industry help me out. In my experience it's best to listen to your gut and intuition for your own career,” added Tara. Right now, she is happily focusing on quality work rather than quantity.

About Tara’s career

Tara, who gained popularity with Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, entered Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, and Ek Villain Returns. Tara was also seen in OTT project, Apurva. She was most recently seen in a song video opposite Ishaan Khatter. She is now gearing up for her next project, Awarapan 2, a sequel to the 2007 hit, in which she will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Tara has recently made headlines for her personal life, particularly her past relationship with Aadar Jain. She is now getting linked with Veer Pahariya.