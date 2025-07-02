Are Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya on a romantic holiday in Italy? Pics go viral, fans say ‘Veer Sara aur ab Veer Tara’

Grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and now actor, Veer Pahariya has been in the news all year long. At the beginning of 2025, he made headlines when Veer began his journey in Bollywood with a smashing debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. But since the last few weeks, Veer has been trending online because of his love life. Before becoming an actor, Veer was dating Sara Ali Khan, who also played the role of his onscreen wife in his debut film. But the newcomer is now being linked to actor Tara Sutaria and their pictures from Italy have only made the rumour mill churn faster. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Dating rumours began in May this year, when reports suggested that Tara Sutaria had found love in Veer Pahariya post her break up with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother Aadar Jain. What made the internet think so was a video of the two rumoured love birds exiting the same restaurant, not together, after what looked like a dinner date. Earlier this year, Veer and Tara also walked the ramp together as showstoppers for a fashion show. Well, currently the two are holidaying in Capri, Italy and their individual Instagram stories of a yacht have convinced netizens that Veer and Tara are together.

While we will have to wait for Tara or Veer to confirm if they are together on a vacation or not, the internet is currently busy melting over this possible new pair in town. For instance, one Reddit user stated, “After veer-zaara it's now veer-tara,” whereas another netizen referred to Veer and Sara’s past and wrote, “Veer zaara se leke veer sara aur ab veer tara.” Another internet user guessed, “Sath me movie ane wale ha,” whereas a fan was glad to see Tara move on and shared, “100 times Much better than that Aadar Jain.”

As we wait for Veer or Tara to confirm the news, we hope they enjoy their vacation — whether it's together or individually!