Tara Sutaria reacts to becoming a mom someday, calls it ‘tricky time to think about kids’: So much is going wrong…

Actor Tara Sutaria has opened up about whether she wants to become a mother and her thoughts about marriage. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Tara has said that she hasn't "thought about it that much" about having a baby, adding that it's a "tricky time now to think about having children". Tara also responded when the show's host Ranveer Allahbadia said she would be a d*** good wife. Tara Sutaria, who dated Aadar Jain from 2019 to 2023, is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Veer Pahariya.

Tara Sutaria talks about being a mother

When asked if she wanted to be a "mother at some point in your life," Tara replied, unlike many of her friends, that she "can't say that I've thought about it that much." She added that, as per her friends and family, she is “a very naturally nurturing” person. Tara credited her mother for that.

"I love taking care of people, emotionally being there for them and in every way being there for them. It's something I really enjoy. I don't know about being a mother, honestly, I'm not entirely sure...I just feel it's not to be pessimistic, but then this is also a part of who I am. It's a very interesting and also tricky time now to think about having children when so much is going wrong in the world, and that is a thought that I do think about all the time. Life will tell if that is meant for me and whoever I am with, but as of now, it's not something that I'm thinking about all the time," she said.

Tara opens up about marriage

When asked if Tara wants to get married, she said "most certainly", adding "i love love". She added that "anybody that knows me knows how much I love love".

Tara was asked about what her chart says about her marriage, and she replied with “wonderful things”. Ranveer also told her that she will be a “d**n good wife”.

Tara responded, “If I didn't love love as much as I do and did and always will, I mean anyone who loves it as much as I do will be a good partner because you prioritise that above all...Because when you see what life is about outside of that, it's all great, it's fine and dandy, it's wonderful, but when you have love in it, it makes everything better.”

Tara dated Aadar Jain from 2019 before calling it quits in 2023. Currently, the actor is rumoured to be dating Veer Pahariya.

About Tara's career

Tara made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019). She has since then starred in films such as Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has not yet announced her next movie project.

She has been focusing on music videos. Tara recently appeared in Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and earlier in Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter.