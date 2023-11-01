Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tejas box office collection day 5: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail earns 6x Kangana Ranaut's film

Tejas box office collection day 5: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail earns 6x Kangana Ranaut's film

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Tejas box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film has slowed down while Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail continues to mint money.

Tejas box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film continues to fall further at the ticket windows while navigating through its first week only. As per the early estimates of Sacnilk.com, the film has collected around 30 lakh on Tuesday. The film is facing tough competition from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail which has now earned twice as much as Tejas' total earnings. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics from special screening of Tejas for Yogi Adityanath

Tejas box office day 5

Tejas box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film clashing with Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

The Sarvesh Mewara directorial now stands at 4.50 crore haul. As per the box office portal, Kangana's film had 5.80 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, which is lesser than the Monday numbers. Tejas opened at 1.25 crore and showed no improvement over the first weekend. On Monday, it marked a sharp decline.

12th Fail box office day 5

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the other hand, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, continues to surprise film trade analysts. On Tuesday, it made a haul of 1.75 crore as per the early estimates. It now stands at a total of 9.99 crore. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's novel about the failures and successes of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Tejas stars Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill who flies a jet of the same name and goes on a mission with the same name. Talking about the poor performance of the film, film trade analyst Komal Nahta refused to talk much about the film and told Hindustan Times, “It's a bad film”.

Vikrant Massey Vs Kangana's film

Comparing Tejas with 12th Fail, film business insider Girish Johar said, “Vikrant Massey is a lesser known star but the content is solid, and it grew over the weekend. Had the content been solid for Tejas also, it had all the chances to grow over the weekend, which it did not. So somewhere down the line, the core of the film, which is the content, I think the audiences could not connect with that.”

Recently, Kangana held a special screening of Tejas for UP CM Yogi Adityanth in Lucknow. Kangana shared on X, “Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas.”

 

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kangana ranaut
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP