Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni announces his next film with Sunny Deol: ‘Need all your support and blessings’

Telugu director Gopichand Malineni has announced his next film. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that his next film will be with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The film was officially launched on Thursday in Hyderabad, with the film’s team gracing the event. (Also Read: Ameesha Patel says she and Sunny Deol ghost-directed Gadar 2: ‘We had arguments with the director’) Sunny Deol's next film will be with south filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

Gopichand’s next with Sunny Deol

Gopichand shared a picture from the film’s launch on X, along with a poster with the tentative title SDGM written on it.

He wrote, “Excited to announce my next project with the Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol sir! Thrilled to be teaming up with @MusicThaman Bawa @RishiPunjabi5 sir, @NavinNooli brother and @artkolla for #SDGM. This venture is being produced by the amazing teams at @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. We need all your support and blessings.”

Sunny also made the announcement on X, sharing the poster and writing, “Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon.”

About SDGM

SDGM is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. This will be Gopichand’s maiden Hindi movie. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also star in the film, which has cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, music by Thaman S, editing by Naveen Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. Shooting for the film will commence on June 22.

Sunny recently made a comeback with Gadar 2, which was one of the highest grossers of 2023. He is known for starring in action films, which is right down Gopichand’s ally. Gopichand recently delivered hits with Krack (2021) starring Ravi Teja and Veera Simha Reddy (2023) starring Balakrishna. He also has another film with Ravi lined up, that is yet to go on floors. Sunny will soon be seen in Lahore 1947 and Border 2.