Sharmajee Ki Beti trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher are united by last name, divided by conflicts. Watch

The trailer for Tahira Kashyap's feature directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti introduces its three parallel leads – three women of varying ages and backgrounds, facing different conflicts in the hustle-bustle of a big city. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. (Also Read: Prime Video sets June 28 premiere for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti)

What's in the trailer?

The trailer kicks off by introducing the three parallel leads, who share their last names, but not their conflicts. Jyoti Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) is a doctor who can't find the middle path in her middle-class life. She instructs her husband (played by Sharib Hashmi) to get their daughter ready for school, but the daughter feels she looks so messy as if someone has driven a “road-roller” on her.

Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta) is a homemaker who's recently moved to the city from Patiala, Punjab. She wants to enjoy the poise, the stillness, but figures that the city dwellers are perennially on a run, from her husband (played by Pravin Dabas), a boy who lives in her building, to even the neighbourhood vegetable vendor.

Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher) is a budding cricketer who plays for the Mumbai women's cricket team and fantasises about Virat Kohli. But her boyfriend wants her to quit her profession. Saiyami plays a cricketer yet again, after her critically acclaimed performance in R Balki's Ghoomer last year.

About the film

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She's previously helmed two short films – Pinni (2020), starring Neena Gupta, and Toffee (2017), starring Ayushmann. Tahira is also an author who has penned the 2011 book I Promise… and the 2015 book Cracking the Code: My Journey to Bollywood.

Billed as a light-hearted and heartwarming movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores relevant themes of women empowerment and the challenges faced by them.

"Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls – all sharing the common surname 'Sharma', the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles," according to the official synopsis.

It will release on Prime Video India on June 28.