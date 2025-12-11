Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film crosses 150 cr despite heat from Dhurandhar

Santanu Das
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office day 13: Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film has remained strong in its second week despite competition from Dhurandhar.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection: Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon was released in theatres on November 28, and opened to strong numbers at the box office. The film, now in its second week, has managed to maintain its box office momentum despite facing massive competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The makers have now shared the box office numbers of the film, announcing that the romantic drama has crossed the 150 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 13: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's intense performances received wide praise.
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office day 13

On Thursday, Colour Yellow Movies, the production house of Tere Ishk Mein, shared the worldwide box office numbers of the film on their official X account. The film's total collection now stands at 152.01 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the film has already crossed the 100 crore mark in India. The nett domestic collection of Tere Ishk Mein now stands at 107.5 crore. As of 2 PM, the film collected 35 lakhs on its fourteenth day of release. The highest single-day collection of the film still holds at 19 crore, which was registered on the first Sunday.

Competition from Dhurandhar

The box office performance of Tere Ishk Mein was impacted by the release of Dhurandhar a week later. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, set the box office on fire despite mixed reviews and has already crossed 270 crore worldwide.

Tere Ishk Mein chronicles the decades-long love story between Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), which first begins when they are students in Delhi University. She dumps him, and her father humiliates him about his lower-class upbringing. This forces Shankar to work hard and crack the UPSC exams. What happens next forms the crux of the story as they meet many years later. Prakash Raj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh star in supporting roles.

