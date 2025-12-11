Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime; crosses 270 cr

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 01:44 pm IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Aditya Dhar's ensemble film starring Ranveer Singh has been unstoppable in its first week. 

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film Dhurandhar has almost closing in on a week since its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit screens last Friday, has continued to show growth in numbers and has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, announced on Thursday that the film has collected 188.60 crore net in India. The film, which had an opening of 28.60 crore, made 33.10 crore and 44.80 crore over the weekend. Dhurandhar has shown momentum over the weekdays, bringing in 24.60 crore, 28.60 crore, and 29.30 crore on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had an overseas collection of 58 crore in six days, taking its worldwide collection to 274.25 crore. This means that Ranveer’s ensemble film has beaten the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, which made 267.52 crore. It has already beaten Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2’s 237.46 crore haul. With the film on its way to crossing 300 crore soon, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2’s 364.35 crore collection is the next target to beat.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is based on real-life covert operations and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, a spy who infiltrates the crime cartel in Lyari, Pakistan.

Dhurandhar ends by teasing a sequel, a glimpse of which is shown at the end of the film. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime; crosses 270 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On