Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime; crosses 270 cr

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film Dhurandhar has almost closing in on a week since its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit screens last Friday, has continued to show growth in numbers and has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics)
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection
The producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, announced on Thursday that the film has collected ₹188.60 crore net in India. The film, which had an opening of ₹28.60 crore, made ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore over the weekend. Dhurandhar has shown momentum over the weekdays, bringing in ₹24.60 crore, ₹28.60 crore, and ₹29.30 crore on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had an overseas collection of ₹58 crore in six days, taking its worldwide collection to ₹274.25 crore. This means that Ranveer’s ensemble film has beaten the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, which made ₹267.52 crore. It has already beaten Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2’s ₹237.46 crore haul. With the film on its way to crossing ₹300 crore soon, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2’s ₹364.35 crore collection is the next target to beat.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is based on real-life covert operations and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, a spy who infiltrates the crime cartel in Lyari, Pakistan.
Dhurandhar ends by teasing a sequel, a glimpse of which is shown at the end of the film. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026.
