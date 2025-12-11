Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime; crosses 270 cr

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film Dhurandhar has almost closing in on a week since its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit screens last Friday, has continued to show growth in numbers and has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics) Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, announced on Thursday that the film has collected ₹188.60 crore net in India. The film, which had an opening of ₹28.60 crore, made ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore over the weekend. Dhurandhar has shown momentum over the weekdays, bringing in ₹24.60 crore, ₹28.60 crore, and ₹29.30 crore on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had an overseas collection of ₹58 crore in six days, taking its worldwide collection to ₹274.25 crore. This means that Ranveer’s ensemble film has beaten the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, which made ₹267.52 crore. It has already beaten Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2’s ₹237.46 crore haul. With the film on its way to crossing ₹300 crore soon, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2’s ₹364.35 crore collection is the next target to beat.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is based on real-life covert operations and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, a spy who infiltrates the crime cartel in Lyari, Pakistan.

Dhurandhar ends by teasing a sequel, a glimpse of which is shown at the end of the film. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026.