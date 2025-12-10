‘I am blown away’: Akshay Kumar hails Dhurandhar on social media, praises its hard-hitting storytelling
Akshay Kumar praised the film Dhurandhar, highlighting its gripping narrative and director Aditya Dhar's efforts.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to social media to shower praise on the recently released film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, calling it a gripping tale and applauding the work of the makers on Wednesday.
Akshay Kumar praises Dhurandhar
Akshay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote a glorious review, which read, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” he wrote in a post, underlining how impactful and relevant cinema can be when it doesn’t shy away from tough subjects.
Dhurandhar's box-office collection so far
Dhurandhar is a 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and introduces Sara Arjun in a key role. The story draws inspiration from real-life events involving espionage, underworld gangs and covert operations, weaving crime, patriotism, betrayal and undercover missions into a high-stakes narrative.
Since its theatrical release on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has delivered explosive box-office numbers. It opened with an estimated ₹28.60 crore net on day one. Strong word-of-mouth and weekend growth pushed collections even higher. By day five, the film had already crossed the ₹150 crore mark domestically. Including overseas earnings, the worldwide gross is reported to be around ₹233crore.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.