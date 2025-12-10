Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘I am blown away’: Akshay Kumar hails Dhurandhar on social media, praises its hard-hitting storytelling

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 08:11 pm IST

Akshay Kumar praised the film Dhurandhar, highlighting its gripping narrative and director Aditya Dhar's efforts. 

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to social media to shower praise on the recently released film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, calling it a gripping tale and applauding the work of the makers on Wednesday.

The Hindi-language spy thriller, featuring stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, has grossed around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>233 crore globally since its release on December 5.
The Hindi-language spy thriller, featuring stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, has grossed around 233 crore globally since its release on December 5.

Akshay Kumar praises Dhurandhar

Akshay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote a glorious review, which read, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” he wrote in a post, underlining how impactful and relevant cinema can be when it doesn’t shy away from tough subjects.

Dhurandhar's box-office collection so far

Dhurandhar is a 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and introduces Sara Arjun in a key role. The story draws inspiration from real-life events involving espionage, underworld gangs and covert operations, weaving crime, patriotism, betrayal and undercover missions into a high-stakes narrative.

Since its theatrical release on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has delivered explosive box-office numbers. It opened with an estimated 28.60 crore net on day one. Strong word-of-mouth and weekend growth pushed collections even higher. By day five, the film had already crossed the 150 crore mark domestically. Including overseas earnings, the worldwide gross is reported to be around 233crore.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘I am blown away’: Akshay Kumar hails Dhurandhar on social media, praises its hard-hitting storytelling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On