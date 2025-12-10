‘I am blown away’: Akshay Kumar hails Dhurandhar on social media, praises its hard-hitting storytelling

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to social media to shower praise on the recently released film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, calling it a gripping tale and applauding the work of the makers on Wednesday. The Hindi-language spy thriller, featuring stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, has grossed around ₹ 233 crore globally since its release on December 5.

Akshay Kumar praises Dhurandhar

Akshay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote a glorious review, which read, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” he wrote in a post, underlining how impactful and relevant cinema can be when it doesn’t shy away from tough subjects.

Dhurandhar's box-office collection so far

Dhurandhar is a 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and introduces Sara Arjun in a key role. The story draws inspiration from real-life events involving espionage, underworld gangs and covert operations, weaving crime, patriotism, betrayal and undercover missions into a high-stakes narrative.

Since its theatrical release on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has delivered explosive box-office numbers. It opened with an estimated ₹28.60 crore net on day one. Strong word-of-mouth and weekend growth pushed collections even higher. By day five, the film had already crossed the ₹150 crore mark domestically. Including overseas earnings, the worldwide gross is reported to be around ₹233crore.