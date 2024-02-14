 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office day 5: Shahid film earns ₹3.8 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film earns 34.6 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 14, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic-comedy will want to make the most of Valentine's Day 2024.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: The rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was released days before Valentine's Day 2024. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned an estimated 3.85 crore nett in India on its fifth day in theatres. Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

Per the portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has so far collected a total of 34.6 crore nett in India after five days of its release on Friday. On its opening day, the Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor film had earned 6.7 crore nett in India.

Over Saturday and Sunday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a jump in numbers at the domestic box office, collecting 9.65 crore nett and 10.75 crore nett, respectively. On its first Monday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a dip in numbers, earning 3.65 crore nett in India.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a man, who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films. The film opened to mixed reviews. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the film read, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science. Remember Rajinikanth as Chitti? He was endearing and kept us intrigued each time he pulled off a stunt onscreen or did some mischief. He was genuinely funny! Rewind a little more and pick TV series Small Wonder or its desi version Karishma Ka Karishma, where a female robot lives with a family as their second child."

