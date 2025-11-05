Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna horror comedy crosses ₹125 crore in India
Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest horror-comedy, Thamma, continues its steady box office run. As of now, the film has earned approximately ₹1.66 crore India net on its sixteenth day across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. With this, Thamma’s total domestic collection stands at ₹125.71 crore, marking it as a commercial success with a strong start and stable hold through its second week.
Box office performance
The film opened to an impressive ₹24 crore on its first day, largely driven by the Hindi version. Collections dipped slightly through the weekdays, falling to ₹10 crore by Friday. However, Thamma picked up momentum over the weekend, collecting ₹13.1 crore on Saturday and ₹12.6 crore on Sunday, taking its first-week total to ₹108.4 crore.
In its second week, the film maintained a moderate hold, adding another ₹15.9 crore. The second weekend remained steady before seeing a weekday slowdown. By its third Wednesday, the film’s cumulative total touched ₹125.43 crore, reflecting strong opening momentum despite a gradual decline in daily figures.
Occupancy report
Across major Indian cities, Thamma witnessed moderate yet consistent occupancy trends. Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) averaged around 14–15%, while Pune (15.67%), Hyderabad (13.67%), and Lucknow (15.67%) performed slightly above average. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 40%, albeit with limited screens. Cities like Bengaluru (11%), Ahmedabad (12%), and Chandigarh (10.67%) saw comparatively lower turnout, while tier-2 markets such as Jaipur, Surat, and Bhopal remained in the 12–14% range. Overall, Thamma maintained a steady pan-India presence, performing best in metro and North Indian markets.
About Thamma
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is a darkly comic supernatural thriller released on October 21, 2025. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Set within Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe, Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) , a mysterious woman from an ancient clan of Betals, beings akin to mythological vampires. What begins as a strange encounter spirals into a tale of love, transformation, and confrontation with the menacing Betal leader Yakshashan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
