Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna horror comedy crosses 125 crore in India

Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror-comedy Thamma has earned ₹1.66 crore on its sixteenth day. 

Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest horror-comedy, Thamma, continues its steady box office run. As of now, the film has earned approximately 1.66 crore India net on its sixteenth day across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. With this, Thamma’s total domestic collection stands at 125.71 crore, marking it as a commercial success with a strong start and stable hold through its second week.

Thamma box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana Rashmika Mandanna in a poster of Thamma.
Box office performance

The film opened to an impressive 24 crore on its first day, largely driven by the Hindi version. Collections dipped slightly through the weekdays, falling to 10 crore by Friday. However, Thamma picked up momentum over the weekend, collecting 13.1 crore on Saturday and 12.6 crore on Sunday, taking its first-week total to 108.4 crore.

In its second week, the film maintained a moderate hold, adding another 15.9 crore. The second weekend remained steady before seeing a weekday slowdown. By its third Wednesday, the film’s cumulative total touched 125.43 crore, reflecting strong opening momentum despite a gradual decline in daily figures.

Occupancy report

Across major Indian cities, Thamma witnessed moderate yet consistent occupancy trends. Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) averaged around 14–15%, while Pune (15.67%), Hyderabad (13.67%), and Lucknow (15.67%) performed slightly above average. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 40%, albeit with limited screens. Cities like Bengaluru (11%), Ahmedabad (12%), and Chandigarh (10.67%) saw comparatively lower turnout, while tier-2 markets such as Jaipur, Surat, and Bhopal remained in the 12–14% range. Overall, Thamma maintained a steady pan-India presence, performing best in metro and North Indian markets.

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is a darkly comic supernatural thriller released on October 21, 2025. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Set within Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe, Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) , a mysterious woman from an ancient clan of Betals, beings akin to mythological vampires. What begins as a strange encounter spirals into a tale of love, transformation, and confrontation with the menacing Betal leader Yakshashan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

