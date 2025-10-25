Thamma box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film sees jump in numbers, collects 78 crore

Thamma box office collection day 5: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films expanded its horror-comedy universe with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is making waves at the box office and saw a jump in business on its fifth day. Thamma box office collection day 5: The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Thamma box office update

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma continued its strong run in the initial days at the box office. On day five, the film earned ₹13 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹78.60 crore.

The film has now also surpassed the lifetime collection of Varun’s Maddock horror-comedy Bhediya, which grossed ₹68.99 crore. Earlier Thamma overtook the domestic earnings of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which made ₹60.35 crore. In terms of occupancy, the film had an overall 19.72 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday.

The film received largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Thamma had a blockbuster start at the box office, raking in ₹24 crore on its opening day. The film continued its strong run, earning ₹18.6 crore on day two and ₹13 crore on day three. Even on the first Friday, despite being a working day, it held steady with ₹10 crore.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to social media to share a heartfelt post thanking everyone for Thamma’s success. Along with a series of photos and videos with his family and moments of fans cheering him in theatres, he wrote, “This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of the collective prayers of the young and the old present here.” “My family, my late father and the audience have blessed Thamma with love. Don’t be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs —I may drop in to say hi and thank you,” he added.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024). The film focuses on Ayushmann Khurrana as a man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He then falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the film as a villain. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story. It released on October 21.