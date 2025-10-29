Thamma box office collection day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film brings in 104 crore; shows dip

Thamma box office collection day 9: Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmiika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 21. In the nine days since its release, the film has earned ₹104 crore net in India and is performing well at the box office. Thamma box office collection day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

Thamma box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Thamma made an estimated ₹2.72 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹104.07 crore net, showing a dip. After a ₹24 crore opening, the horror comedy went on to earn ₹95.6 crore in its first week.

The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its eighth day, this Tuesday, after bringing in ₹5.75 crore, compared to the ₹4.3 crore it made on Monday. The film has performed well so far, even on the weekdays, and it remains to be seen how much it collects by the end of its run. Thamma is already the second-highest earner in its franchise.

Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. For context, Stree (2018) collected ₹129.83 crore in India in its lifetime run, while Stree 2 (2024) earned ₹597.99 crore. The other films in the franchise, Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024), collected ₹68.99 crore and ₹101.60 crore, respectively, in India during their theatrical runs.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti celebrate Thamma’s ₹ 100 crore

On Wednesday, Aparshakti posted a video with his brother Ayushmann on social media, welcoming him to the universe. Aparshakti plays Bittu in the Stree films while Ayushmann plays Alok in Thamma. In the video, Aparshakti exclaims, “Bhaiyaa, aap bhi? (You too, brother?) Welcome to the universe,” before bowing to touch his brother’s feet.

Ayushmann, playing along, blesses him with a witty “Ayushmann bhavah. (May you have a long life)” Aparshakti quips back, “Even the audience is saying that, that’s why the film has crossed ₹100 crore!” The clip ends with the brothers celebrating the film’s milestone. Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Paresh Rawal in key roles.