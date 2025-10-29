Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s spooky banter delights fans as Thamma crosses 100 crore. Watch

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana are back to entertaining fans with their trademark humour, this time with a supernatural twist. To celebrate the massive success of Ayushmann’s latest film Thamma, which has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, Aparshakti shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring a “ghostly” surprise. Ayushmann Khurrana joins the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe as Alok in Thamma, while brother Aparshakti plays Bittu.

Aparshakti and Ayushmann celebrate Thamma earning Rs100cr

On Wednesday, Aparshakti posted a video on social media. In the video, he sits beside Ayushmann and begins singing his Chitti song from Stree 2. However, the fun takes a spooky turn when Aparshakti realises that Ayushmann, too, belongs to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

Shocked, he exclaims, “Bhaiyaa, aap bhi? Welcome to the universe (You too, brother, Welcome to he universe),” before bowing to touch his brother’s feet in mock reverence. Ayushmann, playing along, blesses him with a witty “Ayushmann bhavah. (May you have a long life)” Aparshakti quips back, “Even the audience is saying that, that’s why the film has crossed ₹100 crore!” The clip ends with the brothers laughing and celebrating the film’s milestone.

Sharing the video, Aparshakti captioned it, “Hum toh soche ki Bicky ki girlfriend hi bhootiya hai… Yahan toh humaara apna bhai bhi bhootiya nikla! Par kya karein, khoon ka rishtaa hai humaara. Hope you all had a Thammakedaar experience watching Thamma! Thank you for showering so much love on the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. (We thought only Bicky’s girlfriend was the ghostly one… turns out our own brother is a ghost too! But what can we do? It’s all in the family. Hope you all had a ‘Thammakedaar’ time watching Thamma! Thank you for all the love for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.)”

About Thamma

Thamma marks Ayushmann’s entry into the MHCU as Alok, a journalist who turns into a vampire, while Aparshakti already plays Bittu in Stree and Stree 2. With both brothers now part of the same cinematic universe, fans are eager to see them share screen space. Thamma joins the studio’s expanding horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.