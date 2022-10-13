Thank God Diwali trailer: Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta suggests Amitabh Bachchan stole KBC idea from 'Yamlok'. Watch

The makers of Thank God released a special trailer for the film on Thursday, calling it the Diwali trailer. In the new trailer, Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta gave more life lessons to Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a man hanging between life and death. Chitragupta also suggested in the trailer that Amitabh Bachchan stole the idea of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati from the Yamlok (hell). Also Read| Thank God trailer: 'Chitragupt' Ajay Devgn shows Sidharth Malhotra a mirror

The trailer showed Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta, dressed in traditional garbs, approaching a confused Sidharth Malhotra who has crows defecating on him. Chitragupta aka CG talks to Sidharth in Sanskrit, but changes the language, look, and appearance of the Yamlok after he fails to understand the language. Chitragupta says, “See, this is why we stay like this, so you guys can understand.”

Chitragupta tells Sidharth that they will be playing a game, after which the latter expresses surprise that game shows have started up there as well. Chitragupta makes a not-so-subtle reference to KBC and said that Amitabh Bachchan passed the exam at Yamlok and went back to earth with the idea of the game show.

Chitragupta says, “They (game shows) started here only. Wo aapke superstar hain na, lambe se, yahin aaye the (Your superstar, the tall one, came here only). He played the game, won it, and went back. But he stole our idea. He started his own game show when he went down. What is it named...” A Yamdoot tells him that the game show is named KMC, and Sidharth is about to correct him when the scene cuts to him fighting for his life in a hospital room. The trailer ends with Chitragupta giving Sidharth a life lesson, asking him why he cries again and again on one issue when he can’t laugh at the same joke twice.

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh as Sidharth's cop wife. It shows Chitragupta showing Sidharth an account of his deeds while deciding whether to keep him in hell or send him back to earth. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on October 25.

