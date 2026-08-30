The Academy posts scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, desi fans of Deepika Padukone say ‘they know ball’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has posted a scene from yet another Hindi movie on their social media, impressing their desi fans. On Saturday, the Academy posted a scene from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

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The scene starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as they talk about cherishing each moment in life rather than chasing another high or something more beautiful. “Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh kyu na jahan hai, wahin ka maza lete haina (No matter how hard you try, there will always be something you will miss out on. So why not enjoy wherever we are),” she tells him.

Reactions from Indian fans

Indian fans of the movie loved the Academy for posting the scene. Netflix India commented, “How do u know my close personal friends bunny and naina.” Dharma Movies, the film's production house, commented, “This scene will always hit different, universally💜.”

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{{^usCountry}} A fan wrote, “The Academy is in love with Deepika Padukone, just like the rest of us.” A person said, “I think the Indian Intern at @theacademy is really putting his/her 100% efforts to give indian movies their due recognition😌.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan wrote, “The Academy is in love with Deepika Padukone, just like the rest of us.” A person said, “I think the Indian Intern at @theacademy is really putting his/her 100% efforts to give indian movies their due recognition😌.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Admin on the right track, opening up a whole new canvas for the world,” wrote another person.

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Deepika even presented at the Academy Awards in 2023, when she introduced the performance to RRR song Naatu Naatu. So her connection with the Oscars is not new.

About Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

In Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, simple girl Naina falls for the restless and ambitious Bunny (Kabir). It is the coming of age story of four friends and about finding our way back to home. It released in 2013 to great success. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Deepika is pregnant with her second child and will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's King. She was last seen in film Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Fighter and Pathaan. She was announced to be a part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit but walked out of it after a clash with the filmmaker over profit-sharing.

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Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The post featured Dua holding a pregnancy test kit with a positive result, while the caption had only evil eye emojis. The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal and his next release will be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Rama. It releases in November.

He also has Vanga's Animal Park and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.