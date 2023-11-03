The Archies song Va Va Voom: Agastya Nanda channels his inner SRK to welcome Suhana Khan. Watch

A new song from Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies is out and it's a happy dance number featuring lead actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot., Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda dancing their hearts out at a fair. There is also a Main Hoon Na style floor slide by Agastya Nanda and him giving Suhana a 360-degree flip in the music video. Also read: The Archies song Sunoh gives glimpse inside lives of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's characters. Watch

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in stills from Va Va Voom.

The song opens with Agastya playing a guitar at a party and doing some interesting dance steps holding the mic stand. He is soon joined by Suhana and Khushi, both in knee-length dresses, joining the troupe to shake a leg. Agastya channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan to do a floor slide to land in front of the two girls, as seen in the Main Hoon Na song Gori Gori.

The song has been written by Zoya's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Tejas has sung the energetic dance number with Chelsea Das, Kiara Alemao, Zoe Siddharth, Aryaman Singh, Brendan Alphonso, Urgen Yolmo, Shaurya Singh, Simran Duggal and Kenishaa Francis joining him for the chorus.

Reacts to Va Va Voom

Director Zoya Akhtar shared the song on Instagram with the caption: "You are just so Va Va Voom! #VaVaVoom Out Now." Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan reacted to her post with “wow”. A fan wrote, “Wow! What amazing dancing!” Another wrote in praise of how Agastya flips Suhana, “Boy - that flip.” One more said, “Wow acting is in their genes amazing.”

On YouTube too, the song received mostly positive comments. A YouTube user said, “A tune that speaks to the heart!” Another wrote, “The trio of Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Javed Akhtar can never disappoint.” One more commented, “A masterpiece of melody!”

More about The Archies

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical, directed by Zoya Akhtar, that follows the lives of seven friends who live in the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Indian adaptation of the popular comics has Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as the heartthrob Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The film is said to explore friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. It will release on Netflix on December 7.

