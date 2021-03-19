Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan brings more Bollywood to the Harshad Mehta story. Watch
The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan brings more Bollywood to the Harshad Mehta story. Watch

The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is telling the story of a businessman who will stop at nothing to become India's first billionaire.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan plays a businessman very evidently inspired by Harshad Mehtra.

The first trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull is out. Starring the actor as a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India's richest man, the film is inspired by 'true events' of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta's life.

In this version, Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. Last year, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had delivered web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show was a grand success with critics and viewers alike.

The trailer shows glaring similarities between the two. However, director Kookie Gulati indeed seems to have a more dramatic, Bollywood flavour to the mix. There are high speed car sequences, stylish dialogues and even a romantic song or two.

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021.

The recently-released teaser for the film also featured scenes from Mumbai in 1987, as Ajay's voiceover is heard. He said, "Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world)."

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

Abhishek was seen last year in Netflix movie Ludo and Amazon Prime Video's second season of Breathe. Apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek also has Bob Biswas, a spin-off to Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani. He stars with Chitrangada Sen in the movie.

