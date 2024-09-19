Menu Explore
The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 6: Kareena Kapoor film earns 50 lakh, its lowest so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 19, 2024 08:39 AM IST

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 6: The film hasn't been performing well. The murder mystery has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 6: The film, after a spike in its earnings on Sunday, slumped at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned its lowest so far on Wednesday. The film hit the theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Hansal Mehta breaks silence on box office performance of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders)

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 6: Kareena Kapoor plays a detective in the film.
The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 6: Kareena Kapoor plays a detective in the film.

The Buckingham Murders India box office

The film earned 1.15 crore nett [Hindi: 70 lakh; Hinglish: 45 lakh] on day one, 1.95 crore [Hindi: 1.2 crore; Hinglish: 75 lakh] on day two and 2.15 crore [Hindi: 1.35 crore; Hinglish: 8o lakh] on day three. On day four it collected 80 lakh [Hindi: 45 lakh; Hinglish: 35 lakh] and on day five, 75 lakh [Hindi: 45 lakh; Hinglish: 30 lakh].

On day six, the film earned 50 lakh nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, it has collected around 7.30 crore nett in India. The Buckingham Murders had an overall 9.41 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

About The Buckingham Murders

The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Set in the UK, the film revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena’s production debut. The Buckingham Murders is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Hansal on film's box office numbers

In an interview with DNA, Hansal said, “I’ll be lying if I say I don’t (get nervous). I can afford to take a break now. Earlier, I couldn’t, so I used to hide. Now, before the film is releasing, I leave and cut off. It allows you to move on, or you get stuck. It’s a tough balance. The PR firms don’t let me cut off that easily. What happens is that, unfortunately, we have made this a very short game, a weekend game. Whereas films, I believe, are for posterity. You can reflect in time. We don’t give it that time now. We reduce films to a number and I find that very demeaning to the work that you have done."

