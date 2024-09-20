The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 7: Kareena Kapoor film takes India total to nearly 8 crore

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 7: The film has been witnessing a fall in its earnings after a decent opening in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film's earnings dipped further on Thursday. The murder mystery starring Kareena Kapoor in the lead has been directed by Hansal Mehta. (Also Read | Hansal Mehta breaks silence on box office performance of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders) The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a detective grappling with personal tragedy in the film.

The Buckingham Murders India box office

The film earned ₹1.15 crore [Hindi: ₹70 lakh; Hinglish: ₹45 lakh] on day one, ₹1.95 crore [Hindi: ₹1.2 crore; Hinglish: ₹75 lakh] on day two, ₹2.15 crore [Hindi: ₹1.35 crore; Hinglish: ₹80 lakh] on day three and ₹80 lakh [Hindi: ₹45 lakh; Hinglish: ₹35 lakh] on day four.

On day five, it collected ₹75 lakh [Hindi: ₹45 lakh; Hinglish: ₹30 lakh] and on day six, ₹50 lakh [Hindi: ₹30 lakh; Hinglish: ₹20 lakh]. On day seven, the film earned ₹23 lakh nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, it has collected an estimated ₹7.53 crore nett in India. The Buckingham Murders had an overall 7.83 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

About The Buckingham Murders

The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Set in the UK, the film revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena’s production debut. The film is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Hansal spoke about Kareena

Recently, Hansal shared his experience about working with Kareena and said that she is a "wonderful" actor. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, “Kareena came on board in 2020. She is a wonderful person, who has a very positive energy. She is always very focused. At the same time, very chilled out, instinctive and sharp.”

He also added, "Shooting with her was a lot of fun. We had a wonderful time shooting with her and also seeing her on top of her game. Interpreting the character the way she did, performing it the way she did, it was a joy to watch. I think she is a vastly untapped actor. She's a big star and an actor. We had a lovely time working with her."