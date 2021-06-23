Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharib Hashmi says he 'almost fainted' on meeting Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan
bollywood

Sharib Hashmi says he 'almost fainted' on meeting Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The Family Man's Sharib Hashmi recalled his reaction to meeting Shah Rukh Khan when they were shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He said that the day will 'always remain special and memorable' to him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Family Man's Sharib Hashmi worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Actor Sharib Hashmi, of The Family Man 2 fame, has recalled his reaction to meeting actor Shah Rukh Khan while they were shooting for the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He said that he 'almost fainted' when Shah Rukh introduced himself.

Sharib Hashmi was recently seen in the espionage action-thriller series The Family Man 2, in which he essayed the role of a happy-go-lucky intelligence officer JK Talpade. He was seen alongside actors Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, and Sharad Kelkar, among others.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sharib said, "My first day of shoot was also my first scene in the film when Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) removes the bedsheet from my character Zain’s face. I was rehearsing that scene with an assistant director. In one instance when the bedsheet got removed, I saw SRK himself standing there. He told me “Hi I’m Shah Rukh,” and I almost fainted. After the shoot and pack-up, Shah Rukh sir told me that he enjoyed working with me and I was a very good actor. Even Yash Chopra sir complimented me. He said, “Tu Punjab se hai kya (Are you from Punjab)?” I told him I’m born and brought up in Mumbai and I’m not even a Punjabi. He said I was doing very well. So my first day will always remain special and memorable."

"I met SRK at the film’s premiere later. He met me very warmly. My wife is his huge fan so when she met him, she got extremely excited. She still says she remembers his perfume (laughs). I also met him when I received the Screen Award for Filmistaan (2014). SRK was hosting that segment and when my name got announced, he said Sharib is a very good actor and my friend. Just hearing that from him is so special," added Sharib.

Also Read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

Post the success of the first season of The Family Man, Sharib went on to star in two other acclaimed series Asur and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He has also starred in Filmistaan. In 2008, Sharib was also seen in Slumdog Millionaire and the year also marked the release of his Hindi movie Haal-E-Dil.

