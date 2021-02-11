The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Not one to mince words, Javed Akhtar has always spoken his mind. He has been vocal about many issues including the vilification of the industry last year. Ask him if the negativity that plagued Bollywood affect him in any manner and the senior writer-poet says, “The industry paid a price of being high profile. Film industry se bahut logon ka strange relation hai. They love, hate, admire, envy - basically have mixed feelings. What happened was an unjustified, unfair and extreme attack on the industry. Chalo, yeh bhi hona tha. Today, the industry is back on its feet. Things kept moving on.”
He adds that there are so many great talents, wonderful, virtuous people who make the industry what it is. Akhtar finds the allegation of nepotism just absurd, “because you can give a chance to your kid but you can’t make them a star. If that was possible, every actor would do so. Sure, a star kid gets a break more easily than others but that won’t mean anything if the kid doesn’t have talent. It is the audiences who decide who to love, make a celebrity and a star. There can be no rigging,” he says.
Being the chairman of Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), last year, Akhtar worked towards helping musicians and technicians in dire need financially through the society and personally helped the non-members too. “Waqt kat gaya and now we are slowly moving towards normalcy. Maybe we will need some time but things are gathering momentum.”
As most of last year was in lockdown, he reveals that this year will be hectic for him. “Suddenly, I have a lot of work this year. I am working on three scripts and also, for the first time in my life, writing a short film. I also intended to do some work on OTT. Poetry toh chal hi rahi hai. Among other things, IPRS ka kaam, social issues hai and later, a celebration of 100 years of (lyricist) Sahir Ludhianvi is being planned,” he shares.
With the vaccine out there now, the veteran writer admits that he will get one. “I believe it is not enough to think rationally but one should act rationally. Don’t be rash, read and enquire about the vaccine that’s most trustworthy and has got good results and go for it,” he concludes.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Indians are ‘most brilliant’ after winning poll against Meryl, Gal
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia's look from bridal ad shoot goes viral, fans can't wait for her wedding
- A picture of Alia Bhatt, all decked up as a bride for an advertisement shoot, has been shared online. Her fans couldn't wait to see her as Ranbir Kapoor's bride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shares video from the time he used to 'eat sleep train repeat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh buttering up 'jiju' Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra has reacted to a post by Ranveer Singh, about her husband, singer Nick Jonas. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love
- Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career
- Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox