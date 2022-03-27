The Kashmir Files box office day 16 collection: Film crosses 250 crore worldwide, mints 7.25 crore on 3rd Saturday

The Kashmir Files on Sunday crossed ₹250 crore at the box office globally. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has also bounced back at the home box office as it minted ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, a jump of ₹2.75 crore from Friday. The film, which released in theatres on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. (Also Read | Anupam Kher disappointed after Kejriwal's comment on The Kashmir Files: 'Even an anpadh gawaar doesn't talk like this')

On Sunday, Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram and shared a poster of The Kashmir Files breaching the ₹250 crore club. The poster read, "The Kashmir Files. Worldwide box office ₹252.45 crore in 16 days." It also read, "Third Sunday Box office India- ₹7.60 crore | Overseas- ₹2.15 crore." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "DAY 16. (folding hands emojis). #RightToJustice."

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]... Excellent growth... Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]... Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz."

#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]... Excellent growth... Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]... Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/utF6b23pac — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

As per Boxofficeindia.com, "The Kashmir Files was excellent on its third Saturday with collections in the 7.50 crore nett range which is 65-70% up from the previous day. The film has now collected around 217.50 crore nett and should easily cross the 225 crore nett mark after the third weekend. Despite the competition of RRR this film could still do a 35 crore nett plus third week."

During a press conference in Bhopal, Vivek had said about the film premiering in the US and on political connections of the film. "Our film was premiered at US Capitol on November 8, when nobody even knew about the film in India. The senators and other ministers lauded us for the movie and its cause there, now will you say Narendra Modi Ji had connections there too? The movie doesn't have any political connection," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

