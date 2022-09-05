Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Kashmir Files' Pallavi Joshi says Bollywood films aren't working as 'India's problems don't feature in them anymore'

The Kashmir Files' Pallavi Joshi says Bollywood films aren't working as 'India's problems don't feature in them anymore'

bollywood
Published on Sep 05, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Pallavi Joshi, who starred in and co-produced this year’s most successful Hindi film The Kashmir Files, opens up on why Bollywood films aren’t succeeding at the box office.

Pallavi Joshi’s The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
Pallavi Joshi’s The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur

Pallavi Joshi has an enviable record at the box office this year. Her film The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year despite being a ‘small film’ with no big stars. In comparison, some of the much bigger films featuring much bigger names crash-landed at the box office, leading many to ask what has gone wrong with the Hindi film industry. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor opened up on where Bollywood is lacking and the changing trajectory of her own career. Also read: Argument that 'boycott Bollywood' would affect poor technicians is wrong, says Pallavi Joshi

The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of 15 crore and ended up grossing over 350 crore worldwide, largely due to strong word of mouth. The film, directed by Pallavi’s husband Vivek Agnihotri, dealt with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley over 30 years ago. The film beat out several big releases like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj in the box office race.

When asked what Bollywood seems to be doing wrong, Pallavi says, “I am not an expert in Bollywood so I don’t know what went wrong with Shamshera or Dobaaraa and other films. But I can certainly tell you what worked in favour of our film. I have always believed that the audience realises the intent with which you put across your subject or performance. In theatre, there were days when I lost focus and wouldn’t get the same reaction from the audience. And those were the most miserable days. And the same applies to films as well. Through the screen too, people realise your honesty.”

Pallavi feels that The Kashmir Files worked because it spoke about real issues that the people of this country want to see, something that most other films are shying away from. She argues, “As an artiste, the training is to show a mirror to society. So, even if you are a little anti-establishment, that’s ok. If you see the films of Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, they mirrored whatever was happening around in the society. The films were based around the problems India was facing at that time. Somehow, the problems of India do not feature in our films anymore. Hence, there is that disconnect.”

The actor also addresses the ongoing ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend on social media, where an increasing number of people have been calling for boycotting successive Hindi films, ranging from Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaara to Liger and Brahmastra. “People should also realise introspection is important. I feel if such a huge movement is taking place in the country, there is a need for introspection for everyone. The audience is our everything and we are nothing without them. So, let’s try and remember this and give them what they want. Give them the stories they are dying to see and see how they flock the theatres again,” says Pallavi.

Pallavi began acting at the age of four in 1973 and is set to complete half a century in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has seen her career trajectory change very often, including taking a voluntary break in the late-90s. Talking about how her career has progressed, she says, “It’s a blessing and I consider myself extremely lucky that people have not forgotten me. When I took the break to sit at home with my kids, my close ones including my husband and father would call it ‘career suicide’. They said I won’t be able to come back. I was really very zen at that point and I said, ‘don’t worry, people won’t forget me’. I don’t know why I had that confidence. I guess I wasn’t proved wrong and I am happy about it.”

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhimanyu Mathur

    Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. He writes about cinema, TV, and OTT, churning out interviews, reviews, and good old news stories.

Topics
the kashmir files shamshera pallavi joshi bollywood vivek agnihotri + 3 more
the kashmir files shamshera pallavi joshi bollywood vivek agnihotri + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out