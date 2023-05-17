Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Kerala Story box office day 12 collection: Film hits 150 crore mark, is second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 17, 2023 01:00 PM IST

The Kerala Story box office: It earned ₹9.65 cr on Tuesday, taking total collection to ₹156.69 cr, making it the second highest grossing Hindi film this year.

The Kerala Story has overtaken Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to become the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023. On its 12th day at the domestic box office, the Adah Sharma-starrer grossed 9.65 crore. The film has so far done a business of 156.69 crore gross, more than that of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is now the second highest grossing Hindi film this year, the highest being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which broke several box office records since its release in January. Also read: The Kerala Story close to entering 150 crore club, will beat TJMM business soon

A poster from The Kerala Story faturing Adah Sharma.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film, along with its latest box office numbers. Taran tweeted, “The Kerala Story is now the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023… Overtakes TJMM (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and KBKJ (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) to claim the second spot… [Week 2] Friday 12.35 crore, Saturday 19.50 crore, Sunday 23.75 crore, Monday 10.30 crore, Tuesday 9.65 crore. Total: 156.69 crore. India biz (business).”

The Kerala Story has been engulfed in controversy after the release of its trailer last month. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. It released in India on May 5, and in 37 other countries on May 12, and has performed well at box office, despite boycott calls.

The Kerala Story has been written and directed by Sudipto Sen. Recently filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had given a warning to The Kerala Story's team including producer Vipul Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma. Vivek had tweeted their lives 'won't be the same'.

Last month, a row started when The Kerala Story trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. The Kerala High Court had recently noted that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the trailer on YouTube, which said that the film is fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events.

Sign out