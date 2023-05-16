The Kerala Story box office day 11 collection: Film close to entering 150 crore club, will beat TJMM business soon

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, earned ₹10.30 crore at the domestic box office on day 11 of its release. The Sudipto Sen film is inching towards the ₹150 crore club. Currently, the film has earned a total of ₹147.04 crore in India. The film is (Also Read | With The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has become one of Bollywood's top actresses. Here's how she reacted) Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story, a film on religion conversion, was engulfed in controversy after the release of its trailer. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. It released in India on May 5 and in 37 other countries on May 12.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is not slowing down soon… Hits double digits on [second] Mon, HIGHER than [first] Mon - ₹ 10.03 cr… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Tue]… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 147.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

The Kerala Story will soon cross the earnings of Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. As per Sacnik, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar grossed ₹ 173.90 crore in 44 days at the domestic box office.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adah spoke about The Kerala Story. “The film tells you about people misusing Islam for terrorism to join ISIS (militant groups) camps. So, whoever thinks that film is about Islam is wrong. The Kerala Story is not about religion but about terrorism, which doesn’t have a religion. I’m very confident in my religion, so I would never bring someone else’s religion down. We all live in a country that shelters all religions, and all of them should be very well respected,” she said.

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group ISIS. The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation. On the other hand, a few states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.

The Supreme Court said it will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of The Kerala Story. Last week, the top court sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a separate plea of the producers of The Kerala Story that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two states.

