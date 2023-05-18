The Kerala Story producer urges Mamata Banerjee to watch the film after SC lifts ban in WB: ‘Would listen to criticisms’

Hours after the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal Government's ban on The Kerala Story, the director and film producer reacted to the developments. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who backed the film and was also its creative director, urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch the film with the team. On the other hand, director Sudipto Sen called the ban ‘illegal’ and praised the Supreme Court for their verdict. Also read: Mamata Banerjee announces ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, film producer reacts The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah requests Mamata Banerjee to watch the film.

Talking to the news agency ANI, Vipul said, “With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view...This is democracy that we get to talk about. We can agree to disagree. We can discuss our difference. This is my request and we will be waiting.”

“No state can ban a film after it is passed by the Censor Board. This ban was illegal. Supreme Court proved once again that everyone has the right to watch the film, you may or may not like it but you can't stop someone forcefully. We always trusted the Supreme Court…Thank you to everyone who supported us, including the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu who reached out to me. They can watch the film tomorrow,” added Sudipto Sen.

On May 8, Mamata Banerjee announced a ban on The Kerala Story in the state. She said, "West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state.” The film was pulled down from theatres in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, Supreme Court stayed its ban in West Bengal and asked its producer to put a disclaimer that the movie was a "fictionalised version" and there was no authentic data to the claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls converted to Islam. The film will now be screened in the theatres of West Bengal. The court also asked Tamil Nadu to ensure all security arrangements for moviegoers.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film triggered a massive political row with many calling it a propaganda film since the release of its trailer.

